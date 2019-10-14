UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Refers Election Commission Of Pakistan Members Appointment Case To Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Islamabad High Court refers Election Commission of Pakistan members appointment case to parliament

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday referred the matter of appointment of two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the parliament to end the deadlock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday referred the matter of appointment of two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the parliament to end the deadlock.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard a petition in this regard, asked the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to play their role in addressing the issue and protect the state institution from becoming dysfunctional.

Justice Minallah remarked that the court had full trust in the parliament and it would resolve the matter.

The chief justice asked whether the Federal government still wanted to continue the deadlock. To this the attorney general said he would respond after taking instructions from the government.

The federal government in its reply submitted that identical petitions had been moved to the Supreme Court, and Lahore and Sindh high courts, and prayed the court to halt the proceeding till the SC judgment.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice National Assembly Senate Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Turkey Stops 3,720 Migrants From Traveling Into Eu ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian consul general, Lahore Chamber of Commerce ..

3 minutes ago

Swabi Police seized 5 kg opium

3 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers case: Court reserves verdict in p ..

3 minutes ago

UK Finance Chief Plans to Present First Budget Rep ..

12 minutes ago

Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Feature Panel on S ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.