Islamabad High Court refers Election Commission of Pakistan members appointment case to parliament

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday referred the matter of appointment of two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the parliament to end the deadlock

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard a petition in this regard, asked the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to play their role in addressing the issue and protect the state institution from becoming dysfunctional.

Justice Minallah remarked that the court had full trust in the parliament and it would resolve the matter.

The chief justice asked whether the Federal government still wanted to continue the deadlock. To this the attorney general said he would respond after taking instructions from the government.

The federal government in its reply submitted that identical petitions had been moved to the Supreme Court, and Lahore and Sindh high courts, and prayed the court to halt the proceeding till the SC judgment.