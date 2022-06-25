UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Refers PTI MNA's To NA Speaker Against CDA's Notice To Vacate Rooms In Parliament Lodges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 12:33 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the two lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to approach the speaker National Assembly against the notices to vacate rooms in Parliament Lodges.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that this court didn't want to interfere into the affairs of Parliament. The petition was filed by PTI's MNA including Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Amir Sultan challenging the CDA notices for eviction of lodge rooms.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the CDA had served notices to his clients on June 2, and 3 asking them to vacate the residences in Parliament Lodges.

To a query of the bench, the lawyer said his clients had not submitted resignations and they were also attending the assembly session.

When the Chief Justice remarked that according to the notice of CDA it was a matter of room, the petitioner's lawyer submitted that the staff of the MNA is also required accommodation.

The chief justice said that the court respect the Parliament, adding that the matter should be addressed by the speaker NA.

