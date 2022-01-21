Islamabad High Court refers Urea fertilizer price matter to ministry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday referred the matter pertaining to crisis and overcharging over Urea fertilizer to the ministry concerned to address the grievances of petitioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday referred the matter pertaining to crisis and overcharging over Urea fertilizer to the ministry concerned to address the grievances of petitioner.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the petitioner farmer that the court was sending the matter to the relevant ministry, turning his petition into re-presentation.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that it was a serious matter and related to the public interest. The court asked the lawyer whether he had given any application to the Federal government, as was a matter of executive.

The court subsequently disposed of the case with above instructions.