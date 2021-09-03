UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reissues Notice To FIA In Absar Alam Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:49 PM

Islamabad High Court reissues notice to FIA in Absar Alam case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday again served notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on issuance of a notice to a journalist and former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday again served notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on issuance of a notice to a journalist and former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed concern over non submission of comments from the FIA despite court orders.

The deputy attorney general adopted the stance before the bench that this court had already suspended the FIA notice to the above journalist. He said after the orders of this court, the FIA had become more careful about the procedure.

The chief justice remarked that his court just wanted the FIA to operate within the ambit of the law. He remarked that social media was a challenge for all of us, adding it was propagating false news.

The chief justice remarked that the FIA used to serve notices to those whose opinion did not suit them. The court instructed the FIA to submit comments within one-week and adjourned the case till September 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Social Media Federal Investigation Agency September Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistan ..

EU to launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

29 seconds ago
 Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout ..

Top US Health Officials Warn Against Early Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Program - ..

31 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Footba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

11 minutes ago
 Pope scores fifty as England take lead against Ind ..

Pope scores fifty as England take lead against India in fourth Test

4 minutes ago
 WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises ..

WHO Representative visits Torkham border, praises frontline polio workers

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics ..

Bangladesh beat New Zealand despite Latham heroics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.