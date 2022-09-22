UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Rejects Request Seeking To Stop Chairman CDA From Working

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Islamabad High Court rejects request seeking to stop chairman CDA from working

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request to stop Capt (reted) Muhammad Usman Younis from working in a plea challenging his appointment as chairman CDA and chief commissioner ICT at same time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request to stop Capt (reted) Muhammad Usman Younis from working in a plea challenging his appointment as chairman CDA and chief commissioner ICT at same time.

The court, however, served notices to respondents and sought comments against the petition till next date.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding the matter. During the proceeding, the ministry of law and justice submitted its comments and declared the appointment as lawful.

The ministry said that chief commissioner ICT was board member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and only a member could be appointed as chairman of the civic body.

The court remarked that the Federal government could appoint any board member of the CDA as chairman, vice chairman or financial advisor of the body.

Petitioner's lawyer Hanif Rahi Advocate said that there were three weaknesses in the answer of law ministry. Deputy attorney general said that the answers of establishment division, CDA and Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman were still awaited.

The court asked the petitioner to come on next with case preparation and served notices to respondents for two weeks.

