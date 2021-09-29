Islamabad High Court removes Secretary WWF from post

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the appointment of Secretary Worker Welfare Funds Syed Intikhab Alam as illegal and ordered to remove him from the post immediately

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC announced the decision in a petition challenging the appointment of Intikhab Alam. The petition was filed by Director WWF Naeem ur Rehman.

The petition said Syed Intikhab Alam had been posted as secretary WWF on February 9, 2021.

Intikhab Alam didn't meet the required qualification and experience for the post, it added, saying that he was serving as general manager PTDC. The appointment was made on deputation basis which was a violation of employees service rules 1997.

The petition prayed the court to repatriate Syed Intikhab Alam immediately and declared the appointment as void.

In its short order, the court said the appointment of Intikhab Alam as secretary was a violation of service rules.