Islamabad High Court Reserved Verdict On Appeal Against Sugar Inquiry Commission

Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:52 PM

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal against sugar inquiry commission

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on an appeal of sugar mills association against formation of sugar inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on an appeal of sugar mills association against formation of sugar inquiry commission.

The decision would likely to be announced within two weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the verdict after listening arguments from petitioners and federation at large.

During the course of proceeding, the attorney general of Pakistan adopted the stance that the federal government had taken bold step of forming inquiry commission to probe sugar scandal. The court was authorized to ignore minor mistake in issuance of notification as it had no bearing on the commission's performance.

The inquiry commission, he said, had discovered important facts during the probe.

However in cross arguments, the petitioner's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan pleaded that only cabinet division was authorized to issue summary regarding such matters but the commission's notification was issued by interior ministry.

He questioned on transparency of the commission's work, adding that how it could perform fairly as Director General Federal Investigation Agency and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Shehzad Akber had already expressed their stances against sugar mills.

The attorney general said the decision of the inquiry pertaining to the matter was taken by the prime minister not by the ministry concerned. The prime minister, he said, was authorized to issue such orders of inquiry.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment and asked the two sides to submit written arguments in the case within three days if they desired.

