ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment in appeal of accused against their conviction and sentence by the accountability court in Safa Gold Mall reference.

A two member bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved the verdict after listening arguments from both sides at large.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa and NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to turn down the appeals of accused as the trial court had awarded the sentence to the accused on merit. Justice Kayani remarked that the the complete building of Grand Hayat Hotel was illegal. Whether the NAB prepared any reference regarding it, he questioned.

The court remarked that the NAB shouldn't do pick and choose in its affairs.

The NAB prosecutor said that department's inquiry was underway regarding the Grand Hayat Hotel. The court asked how much time has passed and the NAB couldn't conclude its inquiry into it.

The defenece lawyer said that the accused had taken no financial benefit. The Awari Hotel was also given free corridor area like Safa Gold Mall, he said, adding that even no any witness gave statement against his client regarding misuse of powers.

An Accountability Court had announced imprisonment sentence along with fine to the owner of Safa Gold Mall in a graft reference moved by NAB.