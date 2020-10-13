UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision In Hamdullah's CNIC Blocking Case

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Hamdullah's CNIC blocking case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a case pertaining to blocking of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah by the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a case pertaining to blocking of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah by the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA).

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court would not allow human rights violation of any citizen.

He said under which law the NADRA could question the nationality of a Pakistani citizen. How Hafiz Hamdullah's citizenship could be revoked as he was a parliamentarian and also owned property here in the country. His son was under training at the Military academy.

The counsel for NADRA pleaded that his department used to block the CNICs on the basis of information provided by state institutions.

NADRA issued a cause notice to the person concerned under Section 18 before canceling his or her CNIC.

The chief justice observed that the court had time and again told NADRA that it had no powers to block the CNIC of anybody or issuing a show cause notice.

He directed NADRA to address the matter of blocking CNICs once for all.

The NADRA's lawyer adopted the stance that the Authority blocked Hamdullah's CNIC on receipt of a complaint against him.

The chief justice, however, reiterated that NADRA had been misusing its powers as it had not authority to block the CNICs.

The court then reserved the judgment and adjourned the case.

