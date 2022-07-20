UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision In MPA's De-notifying Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment in a contempt of court case seeking de-notification of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Chaudhry.

Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after listening the arguments from the counsels of litigants at large.

The petitioner's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry pleaded that the appeal of Kashif Chaudhry had also been dismissed by the top court but ECP had not been de-notifying the MPA.

He further argued that the speaker of the provincial assembly had accepted the resignation but the ECP had refused to de-notify the member.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s informed the court that the ECP had not been received even the short order on the matter, only a stay order prevailed on it.

After listening the arguments from the lawyers, the court reserved its judgment.

