The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the petitions filed by the family members of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the petitions filed by the family members of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments from the petitioner.

Rana Shamim's son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.

The court asked the lawyer to read the prayer of his case and asked whether Rana Shamim had asked them to file this case.

The petitioner lawyer said that the petition was moved by the daughter in law and grand children of ex-chief judge.

The court noted that the petitioner had filed the case for someone else as they were not any affected party.

The court subsequently reserved the decision.