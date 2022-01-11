UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision In Pleas Of Rana Shamim's Family Members

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in pleas of Rana Shamim's family members

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the petitions filed by the family members of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the petitions filed by the family members of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments from the petitioner.

Rana Shamim's son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.

The court asked the lawyer to read the prayer of his case and asked whether Rana Shamim had asked them to file this case.

The petitioner lawyer said that the petition was moved by the daughter in law and grand children of ex-chief judge.

The court noted that the petitioner had filed the case for someone else as they were not any affected party.

The court subsequently reserved the decision.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Islamabad High Court Prayer Family From Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recove ..

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

32 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

33 seconds ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

35 seconds ago
 Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations ..

Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - P ..

36 seconds ago
 246th Corps Commanders' Conference comprehensively ..

246th Corps Commanders' Conference comprehensively reviews border management, in ..

38 seconds ago
 Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

Court grants interim bail to ex-FIA DG in 3 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.