Islamabad High Court reserves decision in PMC members appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition regarding the appointment of members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the case filed by the employees of PMC.

PMC Lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam Advocate pleaded that an identical case regarding the subject was already pending with Supreme Court.

The court remarked that the case of Ms. Sara Rubab was already disposed of and now the court had to view that whether petition about Ordinance and act of Parliament would be same or different.

Sardar Taimoor Advocate said that the top court had ordered to prepare rules of PMC. The petioners' lawyer said that the Sindh high court had directed for restructuring of PMC, adding that his clients had challenged the method of appointment.

The lawyer said that the health ministry had notified members of PMC in ninety days. He said that the Federal government had prepared new rules on the orders of Sindh High Court.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved the decision.