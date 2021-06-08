Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur eligibility case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved judgment on the petition of Faryal Talpur who challenged her disqualification in Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved judgment on the petition of Faryal Talpur who challenged her disqualification in Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP representative submitted before Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the petitioner was given ample time before reopening of her case. His request for review was rejected before the Commission.

Faryal Talpur's lawyer Farooq H Naik informed the court that the commission did not hear his client before reopening the case.

He prayed to the court to order ECP to give an opportunity of hearing to Talpur on opening of her eligibility case.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice had a conversation with Farooq H. Naik and asked that you will go to the same forum again. If he come here directly, the situation would have been different. After this, the court reserved the decision.