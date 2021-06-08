UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision In Talpur Eligibility Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur eligibility case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved judgment on the petition of Faryal Talpur who challenged her disqualification in Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved judgment on the petition of Faryal Talpur who challenged her disqualification in Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP representative submitted before Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the petitioner was given ample time before reopening of her case. His request for review was rejected before the Commission.

Faryal Talpur's lawyer Farooq H Naik informed the court that the commission did not hear his client before reopening the case.

He prayed to the court to order ECP to give an opportunity of hearing to Talpur on opening of her eligibility case.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice had a conversation with Farooq H. Naik and asked that you will go to the same forum again. If he come here directly, the situation would have been different. After this, the court reserved the decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Faryal Talpur Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

11 minutes ago

ATH organizes blood donation camp

4 minutes ago

Biden Admin Asks Congress at least $50Bln to Resto ..

4 minutes ago

Police vying hard to resolve masses' problems at d ..

4 minutes ago

SECP revamps REIT Regulations to promote real esta ..

5 minutes ago

UN Appeals Judges Affirm Mladic's Sentence of Life ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.