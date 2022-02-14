UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Acquittal Plea Of Ex-DG NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on acquittal plea of ex-DG NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on acquittal plea of former director general of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Subha Sadiq in a graft reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had dismissed the acquittal plea and Subha Sadiq had challenged the decision before IHC.

