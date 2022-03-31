UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Appeal Regarding Chairman Senate's Polls

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 08:04 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of an appeal filed by PPP's Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani regarding the chairman senate's polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of an appeal filed by PPP's Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani regarding the chairman senate's polls.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeal of Yousaf Raza Gilani against the decision of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Farooq remarked that in some cases, the Supreme Court didn't interfere into the affairs of the Parliament. The court noted that in Azhar Saddiq case the top court gave its instructions.

The court asked the lawyer to clarify that under what circumstances it could interfere into the parliamentary affairs.

Chairman Senate's Lawyer Ali Zafar Argued that the case of Azhar Saddiq was different in nature as it was related to disqualification of Yousaf Raza Gilani after his conviction.

The speaker in that case had refused to send the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that the top court observed that it was not the authority of the speaker to give such rulings. Then the top court itself sent the matter to the ECP, he said.

He said that the current situation was different from that as there was no question whether the presiding officer could announce the results or not.

After listening arguments the court subsequently reserved its judgment in the case.

