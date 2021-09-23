UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Bail Of Zahir Jaffar's Parents

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC reserved the decision after two sides concluded their arguments in the case.

The plaintiff's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that this case should be tried in a special court under the presidential ordinance.

Justice Farooq remarked that the law was procedural and that ordinance had been expired now. The court remarked that it perceived the impression as if the plaintiff wanted to delay the trial.

The court asked the SSP Operations that the police were not working professionally and instructed him to streamline the system.

The police informed the court that a citizen Zubair informed the police about the incident at 9:45 pm. When the police reached there the therapy workers were there and their injured personnel Amjad had been sent to hospital for treatment.

Shahkhawar Advocate also gave references of some court decisions. He said that the call data record was between July 18 to 20th.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision on bail petition of Zahir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar.

