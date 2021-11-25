UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Bail Plea Of Accused

Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in bail petition of accused Adam Amin Chaudhary in case pertaining looting the people on the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in bail petition of accused Adam Amin Chaudhary in case pertaining looting the people on the name of investment.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer Imran Shafiq adopted the stance that after the promulgation of NAB amendment Ordinance the accountability court transferred the case to the relevant forum. The chief justice remarked it was a bail case and the accountability court had not granted it.

The chief justice remarked after the third amendments in NAB Ordinance, the cases were again in jurisdiction of accountability court and it had been given powers to hear the bail cases.

The bench asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum to obtain the bail. The lawyer said it was the court who would interpret the law. The chief justice asked the lawyer to give arguments on the matter and the court would decide the case on basis of facts. It would appropriate if the petitioner would move to the relevant forum, he said.

NAB prosecutor argued that the accountability court had sent the matter to NAB instead of any other court. Imran Shafiq Advocate said his client had filed acquittal and bail pleas in accountability court.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

