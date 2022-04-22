UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Case Against Ex-DG NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 08:14 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of former director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jameel Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of former director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jameel Ahmed.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the case regarding the matter and reserved the verdict after listening arguments from both sides at large.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah argued that the appointment of Jameel Ahmed was made against the law. However, NAB's Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana adopted the stance that no appointment had been made in NAB from 2016 to 2020. He said that Jameel Ahmed had been appointment temporarily for time of one year.

The prosecutor said that Jameel Ahmed had been transferred to NAB headquarters. After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

