ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) seeking to stop the character assassination of ex-Gilgit Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Jjustice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the ICA filed by the daughter-in-law and grand children of Rana Shamim.

Rana Shamim's son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners and prayed it court to set aside the decision of a single member bench. He said if someone want to say something he could do under the law but one should not be humiliated.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the decision on the maintainability of the case.