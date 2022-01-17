UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On ICA Of Rana Shamim's Family Members

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on ICA of Rana Shamim's family members

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) seeking to stop the character assassination of ex-Gilgit Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) seeking to stop the character assassination of ex-Gilgit Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Jjustice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the ICA filed by the daughter-in-law and grand children of Rana Shamim.

Rana Shamim's son Ahmed Hassan Rana appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners and prayed it court to set aside the decision of a single member bench. He said if someone want to say something he could do under the law but one should not be humiliated.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the decision on the maintainability of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Ica Islamabad High Court Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' miss ..

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

3 seconds ago
 Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Com ..

Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Committees

4 seconds ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gut ..

Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gutka,liquor, vehicles

6 seconds ago
 Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament ..

Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament on Thursday - Lawmaker Zhukov

7 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over d ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over demise of his mother

9 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON ..

Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON exit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.