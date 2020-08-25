UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Judges Appointments Case

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking appointment of judges against the vacant posts of special courts and tribunals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking appointment of judges against the vacant posts of special courts and tribunals.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments from the two sides at large.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said all recommendations for judges' appointments had been finalized and sent to the authority concerned. This petition should have come from the bar associations, he said.

Justice Minallah further asked the lawyer that whether the bar had passed any resolution regarding the matter, adding the petitioner should first get the resolution passed by the the bar council.

He said the legal fraternity had to make joint efforts to strengthen bar councils.

To this, the lawyer said there was no need of bar in the case as he had mentioned all the legal points.

After this, the bench reserved its judgment on the matter.

