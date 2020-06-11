Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC).

Jstice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani reserved the decision after hearing arguments at large from the both sides on the petition.

During the course of proceeding, Assistant Attorney General Barrister Mumtaz said there were three Names in the first summary regarding the appointment, adding that Ali Nawaz's name was included into the second summary.

He pleaded that the government was authorized to make some appointments without giving any advertisement.

The advocate general Islamabad prayed the court to grant a few months to the government so that it could bring changes in rules for appointments.

To this, the bench asked whether it was a stance of the Federal government.

Ali Nawaz's lawyer said it was not a stance of federation.

After this, the court reserved its judgment into the matter.