UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On LGC Chairman's Appointment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on LGC chairman's appointment

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC).

Jstice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani reserved the decision after hearing arguments at large from the both sides on the petition.

During the course of proceeding, Assistant Attorney General Barrister Mumtaz said there were three Names in the first summary regarding the appointment, adding that Ali Nawaz's name was included into the second summary.

He pleaded that the government was authorized to make some appointments without giving any advertisement.

The advocate general Islamabad prayed the court to grant a few months to the government so that it could bring changes in rules for appointments.

To this, the bench asked whether it was a stance of the Federal government.

Ali Nawaz's lawyer said it was not a stance of federation.

After this, the court reserved its judgment into the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

27 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.