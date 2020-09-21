UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Maintainability Of Case Against Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:46 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of petition seeking contempt of court proceeding against Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition this day filed by a local transport company against the minister.

The petitioner's lawyer Arif Chaudhry adopted the stance that the court had ordered to fully implement the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 but the court orders were not fully complied.

He prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the minister.

Justice Aurangzeb observed that this case should be heard by another bench as this was related to his court's previous judgment.

The lawyer pleaded that this court should hear his case as it was related to its decision. Secretary Ministry of Communications, Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA) and IG motorways were also named as respondents in the case.

After this, the bench reserved its decision on maintainability of the case.

