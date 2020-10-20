Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintainability of petition against Khusro

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted the hearing on a case moved by a citizen Ahsan Abid.

The petitioner adopted the stance that an inquiry was underway against Khusro Bakhtiar and prayed the court to stop him from working as minister until the conclusion of the inquiry.

The court reserved the decision on maintainability of the case after listening arguments from the petitioner's lawyer.