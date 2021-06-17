(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of three petitions challenging the accountability court verdict in case against property auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by three citizens seeking to turn down the decision of accountability court.

The chief justice questioned the lawyers that what interests the three petitioners have in property owned by Nawaz Sharif.

The lawyer pleaded that this case was related to civil court and didn't fall into the jurisdiction of accountability court. Justice Farooq asked the lawyer to talk about the court decision instead of jurisdiction.

The lawyer said that the land in Sheikhupura had been sold out but it was still under the possession of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the property in Sheikhupura, upper mall Lahore and Canal Road land had been purchased by the petitioners but it was still with Nawaz Sharif who was absconder in the case.

Chief Justice observed that the petitioners were claiming the ownership of the property but they had not produced any evidence before the court. The court noted that the litigants had even no power of attorney even the sale deed was without signature.

The lawyer said that it was not jurisdiction of the accountability court to order for the auction of the property to this the chief justice remarked that whether the lawyer meant that why the accountability court had declared the accused as absconder.

The lawyer said that it was the authority of only provincial government to auction the property. The court after listening the arguments, reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier accountability court and a single member bench had already dismissed the same petitions filed by three litigants against the property auction in toshakhana reference.