ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) against the sealing of Monal Restaurant at Margalla Hills National Park.

The IHN division comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the decision after listening arguments from the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam Advocate pleaded before the court that his client was granted a 15-year lease of the said land, which was supposed to be extended for another 15 years under the agreement.

The petitioner had been paying the rent despite end of the first lease in 2019, he said.

Justice Miangul Hassan questioned whether the Federal Capital should be handed over to Punjab again or the area's status of 1910 should be restored.

The court noted that the detailed decision of single-member bench was awaited, and it had been challenged in advance. Let the detailed judgment be issued first as the division bench could intervene only after going through it, Justice Farooq remarked.