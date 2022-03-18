UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Plea Against Political Gatherings

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved judgment on maintainability of the petition seeking to stop any political processions in D-Chowk Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved judgment on maintainability of the petition seeking to stop any political processions in D-Chowk Islamabad.

Justice Aaner Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by a lawyer Muhammad Asif Gujjar. Ministry of Interior, Establishment Division, Chief Commissioner ICT and 10 political parties had been named in the case.

The petition said that the court had granted permissions to the political parties to hold processions at parade ground only while the district administration had set up democracy park and speech corner for this purpose.

It prayed the court to issue directions to the district administration to ensure implementation on the directives of the court.

The court objected that how the registrar offices of the high court could be made respondents in the case. The lawyer prayed the court to grant permission to delete it from the plea.

Justice Farooq remarked that the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah had already announced its verdict on an identical petition a day back.

The lawyer said that he was not opposing any agitation instead he had requested to shift it on the dedicated place. The court reserved judgment after listening arguments from the lawyer.

>