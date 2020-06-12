UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On Private Medical Colleges Registration Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:16 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on private medical colleges registration case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking registration of private medical colleges with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking registration of private medical colleges with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the decision after the two sides concluded their arguments in the case.

This is the first time a virtual hearing was conducted in the case and local dental college lawyer Ashtar Osaf gave his arguments through video link.

During the course of hearing, the bench noted that the PM&DC had withdrawn all decisions of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The PM&DC lawyer said the new registered colleges by the PMC did not meet the standard and procedure of the PM&DC.

Osaf said there was permission of 100 students in private college and 300 in government college.

To this, the bench said the PM&DC being a regulator was entitled to take decision in that regard.

The bench expressed concerns over the future of students admitted in those colleges and directed the council to view the matter on merit.

The PM&DC lawyer said the council did not accept the temporary regulation.

The colleges lawyer said a number of students were studying in those colleges while the council had not conducted its inspection so far. He alleged the PM&DC as biased.

The court reserved its judgment after completion of arguments from both sides.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

5 minutes ago

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

45 minutes ago

Two arrested, 1.100 Kg Hashish, 400 liter liquor s ..

3 minutes ago

One dead, another injured in clash

3 minutes ago

11,231 COVID-19 SOPs violations reported in last 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.