Islamabad High Court Reserves Decision On PTI's Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) seeking to bar Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to share some record with Akber S. Baber in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) seeking to bar Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to share some record with Akber S. Baber in foreign funding case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved its judgment after listening arguments from lawyers. The petitioner said that complainant Akber S. Baber should be allowed to argue only related to the record which he had produced.

ECP's lawyer Khurram Shahzad pleaded that the scrutiny committee had submitted a final report to the ECP, which was made public.

Anwar Mansoor Advocate said that they had requested the ECP not to share the inquiry report as ECP's action was an administrative act.

The administrative powers were not judicial in nature, he said. The ECP was a constitution institution responsible to conduct elections in the country, he added.

The PTI's lawyer said that ECP was an independent department and it could set up even election tribunals which have judicial powers. However, the ECP was not itself a court. He said that the ECP should limit itself to the inquiry of foreign funding.

The lawyer said that the ECP had earlier dismissed the record produced by Akber S. Baber and now it was taking further action on the documents collected by it from different sources. He said that the ECP couldn't question from Akber S. Baber regarding these document. After the arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

