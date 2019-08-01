UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgement On Petition Regarding Kiosks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s operation for demolishing about 400 kiosks in the city

Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) Sheikh Anser Aziz appeared before the division bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani.

Justice Kiyani remarked that whether the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had been given notice to remove their structures from green belts. The operation should have been initiated without discrimination, he said, adding that only the poor shouldn't be targeted.

The bench asked that whether the kiosks were part of capital's master plan.

The CDA's lawyer answered in 'no' and stated that the licenses had been issued in public interests.

The court remarked that the CDA itself had violated the master plan and apex court's orders.

Mayor MCI argued that no kiosk owner following the prescribed design and fulfilling the conditions to run their business.

The bench asked how a kiosk would be dealt if it implement the conditions and design.

Mayor answered that it would be relocated if it followed the terms and conditions. He stated that influential and powerful persons had been baking the kiosks which include even a minister.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the Mayor Islamabad had stated that they used to receive phone calls if they start operations against kiosks. This was our society, if someone wished to work, no one allowed.

