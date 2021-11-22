Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in case pertaining plots allotments to govt employees

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining allotments of plots to government employees in sector F-14 and F-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining allotments of plots to government employees in sector F-14 and F-15.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved its judgment after listening arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of hearing, secretary ministry of Housing and Works and Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) appeared before the bench.

The chief justice expressed annoyance with the federal secretary and noted that he had sought time from court till formation of policy by government but DG FGEHA moved an appeal to the top court between it, he said.

The court asked the DG that under what law he was affected.

Secretary housing adopted the stance that the federal government had formed the policy regarding matter, adding that the plots would be given to the civil servants of only federal government.

The journalists, lawyers and others had been excluded from the policy, he said, adding that the seniority would be decided in accordance of age.

The court asked whether it was the right of civil servant to get plots if yes then it should be given to all government employees instead of only officers.

Additional Attorney General informed the court that the cabinet had formed a committee after the matter placed before it. The chief justice remarked that if the plots allotments had been limited to only federal employees then judges also did not fall in this category.

The secretary said the chief justice would send the matter to the authority through the registrar office. He said FGEHA was now going to develop sectors F-14, F-15 and Park Road.

The chief justice asked that whether the government employee would be able to sell his plot, if yes then the money of exchequer would go in pockets of private people.

How the court would permit violation of basic human rights, he asked.

The court said these plots should be given on market rates otherwise it would be injustice to other people. This money should be used to give houses to the poor people, he remarked.

Akram Sheikh Advocate adopted the stance this country was running under a constitution as there was no imperialism.

He said secretary and DG were summoned through phone calls on Sunday.

The chief justice remarked that the court would work on even on holiday if there was a matter of human rights. Secretary housing said the government servants who had not received plots previously would be accommodated on priority basis. Plots less than 10 marla could not be prepared in sector f under the law, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the authority had allotment a plot to every its member. Was it not a contradiction of interest, he asked.

The secretary said the board members had not decided to take plots as board members. He said as he had taken plot as government employee but had not taken as member authority.

The court remarked that the plot worth Rs50 millions was being given against only 4 millions. Everyone knows what happened in land acquisition in this city, he said, adding that 11 thousands people had been waiting for compensation since 1960 against their lands.

The secretary housing said the decisions of this court were placed before the Prime Minister who also endorsed it. The Prime Minister had said that the government would also change the land acquisition law after which Capital Development Authority (CDA) and FGEHA wouldn't be able to acquire lands.

After listening arguments, the court reserved judgment regarding the matter.