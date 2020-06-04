Islamabad High Court reserves judgment in E-12, I-12 affectees case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to the compensation for the affectees of E-12 and other sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to the compensation for the affectees of E-12 and other sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by the affectees of Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s various sectors. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Ali Awan also appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the CDA officers that what was the procedure and standard to acquire land for any sector in Islamabad. He remarked that the process must be transparent and clean according to international standard.

The CDA's Member Estate answered that the civic body had conducted only 527 awards so far. He said the CDA had done the land award in 1985 while the ballot up property award was conducted in 2017.

The member said the CDA had conducted 155 award of ballot up property so far.

The chief justice asked that why the award matters were still pending with the department since long. The CDA's master plan had been destroyed, he remarked and noted that 87 thousand cases were still pending.

Member Estate said it was CDA's law to give eight percent compensation annually to the affectees.

The chief justice asked that how the CDA used to assess the market value before acquiring the land; to this the member said the value was assessed on the same year when the land was acquired.

The chief justice asked did the CDA know that all affecttees were poor people and had less resources.

The member estate said the CDA had given compensation to 74,575 people so far. He informed the court that the CDA was making a strategy to prepare a budget for payment of compensation to remaining affectees this year. The affectees would be given plots in relevant sectors in accordance of the policy, he said.

Ali Nawaz informed the court that 491 plots had been prepared in sector E-12 for affectees.

The court remarked that the CDA had no concern with the environment, adding it had developed capital after acquiring land from people.

The chief justice said that Asad Umer had also prepared a report but it was not being implemented, adding that the court wanted to establish rule of law.

Ali Nawaz further informed the court that 786 plots had been prepared in sector I-12 and the CDA would conduct balloting through NADRA.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on the case.