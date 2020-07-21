UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On Appeal In Mandir Construction Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:40 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of an intra court appeal (ICA) against construction of a 'Hindu Mandir' in sector H-9/II Islamabad

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large on ICA challenging the decision of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that basis of Constitution was islam in Pakistan as a Islamic republic country to this the chief justice remarked that should the minorities left this country.

The court asked that what constitution says regarding the rights of minorities. He asked the lawyer to see the role of minorities in constitution of Pakistan.

The lawyer pleaded that Council of Islamic Ideology had no role in affairs related to administration. He said that construction of a mandir should not be allowed in an Islamic state.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

