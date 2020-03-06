UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On 'Aurat March' Petition

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved the judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking a ban on 'Aurat March' and displaying of controversial banners on woman day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved the judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking a ban on 'Aurat March' and displaying of controversial banners on woman day.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the women were going to hold this march to get their legal rights that were also granted by Islam. It was islam that stopped the incidents of burying daughters alive.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court that such march should be conducted in the view of the teaching of Islam and law of the land.

To this, the chief justice asked that where an anti-Islam thing was done in it. The march organizers had clarified it the other day in a press conference, he added.

The chief justice said the slogans were pertaining to the rights of women which were not being provided to them.

When they have clarified the meaning of the slogans then how someone could interpret them on his own, he said.

The chief justice said the action would be taken if law was broken during the Women March.

The bench observed that the petitioner was demanding relief from court before the time. Justice Minallah said the court hoped that the petitioners would approach the court regarding the implementation of Islamic laws.

After this, the judgment on the case was reserved by the court.

