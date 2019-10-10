Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on bail pleas of Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Mjaeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment on bail pleas of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Thursday reserved its judgment on bail pleas of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake accounts references.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that how a reference had been filed without recording the statements of accused.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petitions of accused seeking their bails on medical grounds.

During the course of proceeding, the court was told that Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed were in Karachi and Rawalpindi jails, respectively.

The administration of Malir Jail Karachi informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not contacted it for shifting of Anwar Majeed to Islamabad.

The petitioners' lawyer prayed the court to accepted the bails of two accused on medical grounds. He said that the NAB had filed reference without recording statements of accused to this the bench remarked that the NAB had spoiled its case itself.

NAB prosecutor clarified that the department was going to file a supplementary reference, adding that the accused have unnamed companies and accounts.

The bench expressed concern on it and remarked that the anti graft body had its own definition about supplementary reference. The court would give a decision against it.

After hearing arguments, the bench reserved its judgment on bail petitions.