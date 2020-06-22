Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved judgment on a petition challenging the lower court order for registration of a first information report (FIR) against American citizen Cynthia D Ritchie after conducting an inquiry regarding her controversial remarks against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved judgment on a petition challenging the lower court order for registration of a first information report (FIR) against American citizen Cynthia D Ritchie after conducting an inquiry regarding her controversial remarks against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved decision on the petition filed by the American citizen Cynthia D Ritchie who appeared before the court along with his lawyer Imran Feroz.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said the lower court had only ordered Federal investigation agency (FIA) to investigate the matter rather to register an FIR.

The lawyer said the petitioner had challenged decision of the lower court.

To this the bench said it could not interfere in the inquiry of any institution. The court observed that it would not view the merits of the case, adding the lower court had not ordered to register an FIR against Cynthia.

After this, the court reserved its judgment.