Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on eligibility of three lawmakers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers including Kanwal Shozeb, Mullaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Friday reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers including Kanwal Shozeb, Mullaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar.

IHC's bench reserved its judgment after listening arguments from the both sides.

The petitioner had stated in his pleas that the three members of the National Assembly who belong to the ruling party had hide information from their nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He prayed the court to declare the above lawmakers as disqualify for the membership of the house under Article 62(1)f of the Constitution.

During this day hearing, the bench asked that whether any case related to the eligibility on reserve seat come to the election tribunal, to this, the ECP lawyer replied in no.

The bench reserved the decision after concluding arguments from all sides.