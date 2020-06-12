Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on lack of basic facilities at IDC case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining to lack of basic facilities at the Islamabad District Court (IDC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said the IDC had been ignored since 1980.

The middle class approached the lower courts to address their issues, he said.

The petitioner's lawyer said the rent of a building at IDC was not paid since last three years.

To this, the chief justice said it was responsibility of the executive and the court could not interfere into its affairs.

The court observed that it would pass a comprehensive judgment on identical petition after viewing the circumstances and problems of stakeholders.

After this, the court reserved its decision.