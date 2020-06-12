UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On Lack Of Basic Facilities At IDC Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:49 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on lack of basic facilities at IDC case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining to lack of basic facilities at the Islamabad District Court (IDC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a case pertaining to lack of basic facilities at the Islamabad District Court (IDC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the arguments from the respondents.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice said the IDC had been ignored since 1980.

The middle class approached the lower courts to address their issues, he said.

The petitioner's lawyer said the rent of a building at IDC was not paid since last three years.

To this, the chief justice said it was responsibility of the executive and the court could not interfere into its affairs.

The court observed that it would pass a comprehensive judgment on identical petition after viewing the circumstances and problems of stakeholders.

After this, the court reserved its decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Rent Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

20 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

35 minutes ago

Rs 1580 million allocated for Defense Production D ..

54 seconds ago

Rs 53.897m allocated for seven various projects of ..

55 seconds ago

Govt allocates Rs 4,527 m for Ministry of Federal ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.