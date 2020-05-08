UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On Maintainability Of Petition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:54 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on maintainability of petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the decision for not including 'qadiani community' in the National Commission for Minority (NCM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the decision for not including 'qadiani community' in the National Commission for Minority (NCM).

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by Shuhada Foundation through its counsel Tariq Asad Advocate.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner prayed the court to declare the decision of cabinet for not including 'qadiani community' in NCM as void. He also prayed the court to issue orders for reconstitution of NCM and implement the previous proposal of cabinet.

The court reserved the judgment on maintainability of the case after listening arguments on it.

