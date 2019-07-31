UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On Petitions Challenging MNAs' Eligibility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on petitions challenging MNAs' eligibility

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the eligibility of three members of the National assembly (MNAs), including Tashfeen Safdar, Maleek Bokhari and Kanwal Shazeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the eligibility of three members of the National assembly (MNAs), including Tashfeen Safdar, Maleek Bokhari and Kanwal Shazeb.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from both sides at length.

During the last hearing, counsel for Tashfeen Safdar and Maleeka Bokhari had concluded their arguments, while the lawyer for Kanwal Shazeb completed his arguments today.

Tashfeen Safdar's lawyer pleaded that it was not necessary for a candidate to mention his 'previous disqualification' in nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The counsel also objected over the maintainability of the case and contended that the matter did not fall into the jurisdiction of IHC as his client was elected on a reserved NA seat from Punjab.

The opponent party could not get the seat even if his client was disqualified, he said.

Maleeka Bokhari's lawyer Sajeed Sawati said his client was not a foreign national when scrutiny of her nomination papers was finalized by the ECP.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strength ..

33 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister adviser reviews ..

36 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks reply from Auditor General Rai ..

38 seconds ago

Nehle Pe Dehla play enthralls audience

41 seconds ago

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from diffe ..

9 minutes ago

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.