UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Judgment On Plea Against Gill's Remand

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on plea against Gill's remand

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the decision of a lower court for granting further two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the decision of a lower court for granting further two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to police.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against the accused's remand in a sedition case registered by the Kohsar Police Station. Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akber Nasir Khan and the Central Jail Adiala administration officials appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Advocate General Jadoon requested the court to take notice of threatening statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the woman additional sessions judge.

Shahbaz Gill's counsel Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that a case had already been registered against Imran Khan due to the said statement under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the law would take its own course.

Justice Farooq remarked that Imran Khan's statement had no connection with the instant case.

The investigation officer told the court that accused Shahbaz Gill had given a controversial statement on news channel through a landline number from the residence of PTI chairman in Banigala.

He claimed that the accused had read the transcript of statement from his mobile phone, and the police had to recover the said device. The police also wanted to have polygraph test of the accused.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi adopted the stance that the police diaries could not be shared with the defence lawyers, and the the court could only go through them.

The defence lawyers could damage the evidence if they were given access to the diaries, he added.

Rizwan Abbasi said 90 per cent of the investigation was yet to be conducted.

Addressing Gill's lawyer, the court said it was not the sole case of remand as it would hear a number of such cases later. The court would have to ensure that no such precedent was set that might freeze the judicial system in future.

Gill's counsel Suleman Safdar claimed that his client had been tortured. Torturing accused (during investigation) was a routine matter in the country, and the court should take notice on it, he pleaded.

The lawyer also read out the contents of medical report of Shahbaz Gill. He claimed that the medical board had stated that there were some signs on the body of his client. He urged the court to summon the doctors and ask them in that regard.

He questioned why the police required more physical remand of his client as his mobile phone was already in their possession. First time in the country's history any accused was given to the police custody again after being sent to jail on judicial remand, he said and prayed the court to set aside the decision of judicial magistrate for a two-day more physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Mobile Jail Lawyers Nasir Women Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

2 hours ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

3 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.