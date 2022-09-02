UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict In DG NAB Appointment Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the appointment of director general NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the appointment of director general NAB Lahore Jamil Ahmed.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC reserved the verdict after listening arguments from two sides at the length.

The petitioner lawyer Muhammad Iqbal had named principal secretary to the prime minister, DG Lahore and others as respondents in the case.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the appointment was made in violation of the guidelines of the top court.

He prayed the court to suspend the notification regarding the appointment of DG NAB Lahore and stopped him from working against the post. The court reserved the judgment after listening arguments from lawyers.

