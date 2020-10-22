UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict In Ex-president Sindh Bank's Petition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh seeking unblocking of his accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh seeking unblocking of his accounts.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB submitted written comments to the bench and opposed to the petition. However, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the bureau had no authority to freeze bank accounts of his client to this Justice Farooq remarked that the case related to unnamed assets come under section 23 of NAB Ordinance.

The lawyer said that an accused could face three imprisonment sentence on business of unnamed property to this the bench asked that if this mean there was no order in section 12 yet from NAB.

The NAB prosecutor said that section 12 and 22 had been mentioned in detail in written comments. The bench remarked that the NAB had taken no action under section 12, whether it wanted to apply section 23 in this case.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved judgment on the petition.

