ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the government's delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to the party for a sit-in and long march in the Federal capital.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI against the district administration.

During the course of proceeding, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon read the Supreme Court (SC) judgment of May 25 and the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case. The government did not trust PTI because it retract statement within half an hour, he added.

The court then inquired about the general procedure for granting permission to rallies, to which the advocate general said that as per routine, it was usually assured by the party.

He said infrastructure was damaged and policemen were injured during the previous long march held on May 25.

Justice Aamer Faroooq said whatever the lawyer stated, he did it on behalf of the client. He asked if it was the same place where the PTI had sought permission earlier? The advocate general replied in affirmative and said that the PTI had always violated terms and conditions adding that was why the administration did not trust PTI.

PTI's counsel Babar Awan said that the area of D-Chowk mentioned by the government's counsel was the red zone of the federal capital which had been further extended.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked from Babar Awan about the assurance that similar events of protest would not be repeated. He asked who would take responsibility if the PTI was allowed to protest at the spot. Babar Awan replied that the PTI would be responsible as the petition was filed by a party representative Ali Awan.

The advocate general said that the government could not trust Ali Awan until they contact PTI Chief Imran Khan. The district administration needed a fixed date of the party's long march entering the capital, he added. Babar Awan said the PTI rally would arrive around November 10.

Upon this, Justice Aamer Farooq expressed displeasure and said that the PTI's counsel needed to make it clear. He asked the PTI to ensure that law and order was maintained at the site alloted for the protest.

Justice Aamer Farooq said measures should be taken to ensure that roads were not blocked and people do not face difficulties. He said holding protests was PTI's right but at the same time the rights of citizens must also be ensured. He said that the Supreme Court in its orders had set the limits and restrictions of the protest rally, which was for the protection of the people.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments reserved its decision in the case.