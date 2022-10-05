UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict On Appeals In Major Laraib Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on appeals in Major Laraib murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on appeals of accused against death penalty in murder case of Major Muhammad Laraib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on appeals of accused against death penalty in murder case of Major Muhammad Laraib.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan reserved the verdict after listening arguments at length.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with the police and noted that no investigation was done in this murder case. He remarked that the police order was imposed whether it was being implemented or not.

The chief justice asked why not the court should fix responsibility on the then SSP and investigation officer for not observing their duties. The court asked that how the police came to know that accused Baitullah was the real murderer. How the body of the slain major reached PIMS hospital and firstly it was linked to an accident, he asked.

SSP Investigation Farhat Abbasi Kazmi requested the court to grant the police some time to interrogate the case.

The court said that responsibility of the poor investigation should be fixed to set a precedent. The then relevant magistrate should also have been held accountable, it added.

The SSP said that the departmental action would be taken against the responsible. It had to be viewed that which investigation team was working that time.

The chief justice said that a criminal action should be taken against them instead of departmental action. It was also our responsibility to view that why these two people were arrested as they were also human being.

The court couldn't grant permission to keep someone behind the bars without any evidence, Justice Minallah said. After this, the bench reserved its judgment in the case.

It may be mentioned here that a lower court had announced death sentence to two men including Baitullah and Gul Siddiqui last year in the murder case. Major Laraib was shot to death on November 21, 2019 in sector G-9 Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Murder Chief Justice Islamabad Police Poor May November Criminals 2019 Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on vi ..

Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on violators

46 seconds ago
 UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mob ..

UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mobilizers

48 seconds ago
 US Carrier Strike Group Returns to Sea of Japan Af ..

US Carrier Strike Group Returns to Sea of Japan After DPRK Missile Launch - Pent ..

49 seconds ago
 Minister reviews facilities for treatment of child ..

Minister reviews facilities for treatment of children suffering from thalassemia ..

51 seconds ago
 Oil prices wobble awaiting OPEC output cut

Oil prices wobble awaiting OPEC output cut

53 seconds ago
 President approves filing of reference over Reko D ..

President approves filing of reference over Reko Diq Project

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.