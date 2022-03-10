UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Petition Of Accused

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 07:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail petition of B4U company's owner Saifur Rehman in a reference pertaining to looted money of the public on the name of investment

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and reserved decision after the two sides concluded their arguments.

During the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor apposed the bail petition and prayed before the court to turn it down as the bureau had sufficient proofs against the accused.

He said it was a case of public cheating against the accused.

After this, the court reserved the verdict.

