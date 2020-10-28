UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict On Maintainability Of Case Against NBP Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on maintainability of case against NBP chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Arif Usmani as chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Arif Usmani as chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on the matter and reserved the decision after the petitioner concluded pre-arguments.

At the outset of hearing, the bench noted that the point which had been raised by the petitioner had no legal worth. It was appropriate that the petitioner move this case to Finance Ministry.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that Usmani has occupied the four floors of NBP headquarter to this the court said that the counsel was now talking about the personality of Arif Usmani.

After this, the court reserved its judgment.

Related Topics

Hearing National Bank Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court National Bank Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

41 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

41 minutes ago

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

1 minute ago

GB to be made full-fledged province soon: Murad Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition attempted to force ruling party for rel ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined over violation of control price ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.