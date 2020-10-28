Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on maintainability of case against NBP chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Arif Usmani as chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Arif Usmani as chairman National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on the matter and reserved the decision after the petitioner concluded pre-arguments.

At the outset of hearing, the bench noted that the point which had been raised by the petitioner had no legal worth. It was appropriate that the petitioner move this case to Finance Ministry.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that Usmani has occupied the four floors of NBP headquarter to this the court said that the counsel was now talking about the personality of Arif Usmani.

After this, the court reserved its judgment.