Islamabad High Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Challenging Appointment As Minister On Reserved Seat

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:39 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of members of parliament as ministers who had been elected on reserved seats

The court of Justice Aamer Farooq had heard the petition filed by Advocate Talib Hussain challenging the appointment of Marriyum Aurangzeb as Federal Information Minister who was not an elected representative but became member of the parliament on a reserved seat.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked if there was some law which barred her from becoming a minister.

The lawyer argued that only public representatives should be made ministers so that they could perform development works in their areas.

The judge remarked 'let's see what the law says about this.

Subsequently, the court reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of the petitioner's lawyer.

