UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Restores Chairman HEC Tariq Banori In His Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reinstated Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Javed Banori on his post and declared his termination as unlawful

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq announced the short order after listening arguments from attorney general of Pakistan and petioner's counsel.

The order stated that the notification regarding the termination of Tariq Banori was illegal and he reinstated as Chairman HEC immediately.

It may be mentioned here that Tariq Javed Banori was terminated from his post on March 27, 2021.

