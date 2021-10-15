Islamabad High Court restores PMC member exam

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday restored the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) member examination on his post and sought comments from respondents in petition challenging his termination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday restored the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) member examination on his post and sought comments from respondents in petition challenging his termination.

Petitioner Dr Qazi Tahiruddin appeared before the court and adopted the stance that he was terminated from the post after he refused to sign the increase of MDCAT fee.

He said the termination was violation of Constitution and the PMC rules 2020 as well.

He said one could be terminated from his job only on misconduct, adding that the decision of his job dismissal was against the law.

He prayed the court to turn down the termination order of PMC against him from the service.

The bench sought comments from respondents till October 20, and suspended the termination order of petitioner.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Dr Arshad Taqi, Vice President Ali Raza and Secretary Dr Shaista Zeeshan had been named as respondents in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on the petition.