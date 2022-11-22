UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Restrains SNGPL From Severing Utility Connections Of Traders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad High Court restrains SNGPL from severing utility connections of traders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restrained Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from severing utility connections of traders and restaurant owners of the twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday restrained Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from severing utility connections of traders and restaurant owners of the twin cities.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed by Islamabad's traders and All Rawalpindi Restaurants Association against the decision of the government on forced conversion of their utility connections on Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG).

The petitioners had challenged the disconnection of gas connections issued by SNGPL.

During hearing of the case, the court directed the SNGPL not to disconnect the gas connections of commercial customers who were not shifted to RLNG.

Petitioner Restaurant Association President Farooq Chaudhry appeared before the court through lawyer Imran Shafiq and said that forced shifting of commercial customers to RLNG affected the daily wage employees.

According to the policy of the Federal government, gas should be supplied to domestic consumers and commercial consumers on first priority.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that SNGPL could neither cut the gas connection nor transfer the gas tariff until the next hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 2.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Rawalpindi December Gas Islamabad High Court All From Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL Court

Recent Stories

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'ver ..

Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow'

1 minute ago
 Citizens robbed in separate incidents

Citizens robbed in separate incidents

1 minute ago
 Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

3 minutes ago
 US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support ..

US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support for Ukraine - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in f ..

Confusions created by Imran Khan going to end in few days: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, s ..

IG orders decisive action against drug peddlers, sellers of mainpuri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.